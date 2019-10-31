JONESBORO — A Clayton County nonprofit organization has won a $20,000 prize.
House of Dawn, a housing and supportive services to homeless, pregnant and parenting youth and their children.
House of Dawn won the 2019 Voices of Health competition from Aetna, a CVS Health company. The competition is a “celebration of grassroots non-profit organizations across the country that are working to address social determinants of health in the communities,” Aetna officials said in a press release.
“The purpose of this competition is to support local non-profits and their missions to improve health and well-being in our communities, who go above and beyond where they can, and the winners this year do just that,” said Floyd Green, vice president of Aetna Community Affairs. “We believe that addressing health concerns outside of the doctor’s office is crucial to overall health and well-being and the reason why these organizations are singled out for their achievements. We are proud of their efforts and congratulate them all.”
House of Dawn is one of 21 nonprofits throughout the country to win and the only in Georgia.
To learn more about House of Dawn, visit www.houseofdawn.org.