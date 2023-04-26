ATLANTA — On Tuesday, April 18 in a ceremony at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center Atlanta, Martha Ellen Stillwell School of the Arts senior Amiri Jones was one of eight Atlanta-area students to be awarded with a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer scholarship.
Jones is one of 21 scholarship winners in Georgia and 400 winners nationally. In addition to the scholarship, winners will also receive a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year of college.
Jones plans to attend Hampton University in the fall.
“We are extremely proud of this bright scholar for earning this auspicious scholarship award to further his education as he prepares to graduate from Clayton County Public Schools," Interim Clayton County School Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith said Tuesday. “As we continue to build a better tomorrow, today, we are proud to have organizations such as Amazon to lend their support ensuring that students from various backgrounds are afforded similar opportunities."
Recipients were chosen based on a variety of criteria — academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need. Amazon partnered with Scholarship America to review the applications and select the 400 scholars.
“We are so excited to connect local students with access to educational advancement in computer science and other stem-related careers,” said Terreta Rodgers, head of Community Engagement, Amazon-Atlanta Region. “The Amazon Future Engineer Scholarships empower our future workforce to innovate, create, and lead in the area of STEM.”
The Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship program has awarded $38 million in scholarships to 950 students from underserved and historically underrepresented communities across the U.S. since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.