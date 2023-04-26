ATLANTA — On Tuesday, April 18 in a ceremony at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center Atlanta, Martha Ellen Stillwell School of the Arts senior Amiri Jones was one of eight Atlanta-area students to be awarded with a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer scholarship.

Jones is one of 21 scholarship winners in Georgia and 400 winners nationally. In addition to the scholarship, winners will also receive a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year of college.

