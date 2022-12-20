122822_CND_Winners.jpg

 From Staff Reports

ATLANTA — Two local students have been selected as regional winners in the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District annual essay contest.

David Thai of Babb Middle School was named the regional winner for Clayton County and Sidney Spencer from Union Grove Middle was named winner for Henry County.

