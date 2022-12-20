ATLANTA — Two local students have been selected as regional winners in the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District annual essay contest.
David Thai of Babb Middle School was named the regional winner for Clayton County and Sidney Spencer from Union Grove Middle was named winner for Henry County.
More than 600 students participated from the 15-county region took part in the contest. Fifteen regional winners and one district-wide winner were announced at the Georgia Capitol.
This year’s contest focused on impacts to water quality and quantity in the metro Atlanta region in the face of more intense cycles of droughts and floods.