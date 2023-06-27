Localized boil water advisory issued for some businesses in Riverdale

RIVERDALE — Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) officials are issuing a localized boil water advisory for a portion of businesses in Riverdale along Georgia Highway between Roberts Drive and Springdale Drive.
While CCWA was performing a repair on a broken fire hydrant, crews discovered a sewer leak
. While making the repair, the hydrant blew out. Even though the water line has kept positive pressure at 30 PSI, officials are issuing a localized boil water advisory as a precaution since the fire hydrant repair and broken sewer line are in the same location.
The following addresses and usinesses on the west side highway 85 are affected and have been notified:
6761 Hwy 85: Hotlanta Wings
6777 Hwy 85: Foot Locker
6791 Hwy 85: Del Taco
6805 Hwy 85: Atlanta Check Cashers
6817 Hwy 85: Wendy’s
6831 Hwy 85: Lucky Bubble Coin Laundry
6843 Hwy 85
6857 Hwy 85
6865 Hwy 85: Taco Bell
“This is a precaution as we work to complete the repairs and testing to confirm that water is safe to consume,” says CEO H. Bernard Franks. “This is limited to the area of businesses on the west side of Hwy. 85. Customers in other areas of the county are not affected and do not need to boil their water.”
CCWA’s Distribution and Conveyance crews are on site making the emergency repairs as quickly and safely as possible. Once the repair is complete, they will flush and disinfect the pipe. Water samples will then be tested to determine the tap water is safe to drink. This takes up to 24 hours. Officials estimate the boil water advisory will end by late Wednesday, June 28.
CCWA has notified Georgia Environmental Protection Agency of the issue and the boil water advisory. Customers are being notified via the media, Facebook (@ClaytonCountyWater) and its website (www.ccwa.us).
Restaurants and other food establishments must take the following precautions:
• If your facility has no running water and/or toilets that will not flush, you MUST CLOSE business operations immediately. If your facility has running water but you are located in one of the affected zip codes, you MUST FOLLOW these precautions:
• All water provided to customers for drinking must be commercially bottled or boiled water.
• All foods that must be washed, rinsed or soaked must be done with commercially bottled or boiled water. If you use boiled water, allow it to cool before use.
• All water used as an ingredient in food products must be commercially bottled water or water that has been boiled rapidly for 1-3 minutes. Be sure to let water cool before use.
• When preparing food which will be boiled in water, you may do so as long as the water is brought to a rapid, rolling boil for at least 1-3 minutes. Be sure to let water cool before use.
• Beverage (soda and iced tea) machines used to dispense cold beverages MUST NOT be used. The lines connected directly to the tap water for mixing must be disconnected.
• Coffee brewers and hot tea towers may operate if water temperatures are maintained between 195°F to 250°F.
• All ice must be made with commercially bottled water or must originate from a commercial ice supply distributor. Discard all ice from automatic ice machines.
• Do not use tap water for hand washing. Use a commercial hand sanitizer, bottled water or water that has been boiled 1-3 minutes. Be sure boiled water is cooled before use.
• All equipment and utensils must be washed and sanitized with bottled or boiled water, or sanitized in dishwashing machines that have a dry cycle or a final rinse that exceeds 113°F for 20 minutes or 122°F for 5 minutes or 162°F for 1 minute.
• Officials will provide an update when repairs are complete.
Recommended for you
Bankrate gathered insights from experts on what some of the biggest mistakes people can make when it comes to Social Security. Click for more.These are the biggest mistakes people make with Social Security
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.