JONESBORO — Clayton County has announced locations for the Trash Amnesty Days initiative.
The dates, times and locations are as follows:
• District 1: Friday, March 11 from noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 3199 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
• District 2: Friday, March 11 from noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 6131 Riverdale Road, Riverdale, GA 30274
• District 3: Friday, March 18 from noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 153 Flint River Road, Riverdale, GA 30274
• District 4: Friday, March 18 from noon – 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1303 Government Circle, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Residents will be required to show proof of residency with a current motor vehicle tag, driver’s license or current property tax or utility bill showing the driver’s name and address. Residents will be responsible for unloading their own waste.
The following items will not be accepted for disposal:
• Materials that contain asbestos
• Hazardous waste
• Flammable materials, or empty containers that say flammable materials
• Automobile batteries or rechargeable batteries
• Cathode Ray Tube T.V.’s
• Liquids of any kind
• Medical waste
• Tires
For more information, call the Clayton County Department of Corrections at 770.477.3548, or visit www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/corrections-department
