MORROW — When Mike Mead first stepped onto the Clayton State campus in November of 1990, he didn’t expect to be there for more than a few years.
But his time at Clayton State was not destined to be a sprint but a long-distance run as the longtime cross country coach and current interim athletic director served more than 32 years at the school.
And now, that run is nearing the finish line as he recently announced his retirement with his last day planned to be June 30.
In 1990, Mead came to Clayton State as assistant director of public information and sports information director. The school had just started its athletic program with the men’s basketball season tipping off that fall.
There was a “newness and upbeat feel to the campus because of adding athletics,” Mead said.
He added that it wasn’t just about the sports but the college was also completing Spivey Hall and the Continuing Education building that same time as well.
“There were a lot of new things happening here,” he said. “If you told me 32-plus years later that I’d still be here, I probably would have doubted you because at that time I hadn’t been anywhere in my career working more than three-and-a-half years.”
Starting out at Clayton State on the public relations side because of his past experience in newspapers (including the AJC) and as sports information director at Georgia Southwestern in Americus, Mead transitioned to being a coach.
“When I moved over here I had to start cross country from scratch,” Mead said. “I didn’t have any prior coaching experience. I may have worked occasionally mentoring younger runners, but the experience I brought in as a coach was strictly my competitiveness running at the Division II level when I was at (The University of) West Georgia. It was kind of exciting times with the possibilities of everything — trying to win and getting a program off the ground.”
For someone who had no experience coaching, he excelled at it as his athletes and teams racked up honor upon honor over the years.
On the cross country side, his teams won two Peach Belt Conference Championships and made 10 trips to the NCAA Championships. His track and field teams combined for 27 trips the NCAA Championships.
In cross country, Mead coached four All-Americans, one region champion, five conference champions, 68 All-PBC athletes, and 35 All-Region runners.
In track and field, he coached 13 All-Americans and a pair of top-five finishers at the National Championships.
While Mead is definitely proud of what his athletes accomplished on the field and on the track, he is just as proud of what they accomplished in their lives and careers.
“I’m real proud of what they’ve accomplished,” he said. “In some cases I don’t want to fully own up that I had some hand in that because I felt like, in some of the cases, they had all those traits. I might have helped them a little bit, got that extra 10% or whatever, but I don’t want to say I claim any full credit or anything with their accomplishments, but from some of the comments I’ve heard or read or even been told in the last month or two… I didn’t know I had that kind of an impact.”
A self-described “Jack of all trades,” Mead has been more than a coach at Clayton State — serving the school, community and professional associations in many capacities.
Regardless of the task or role he was asked to fill, Mead was a “go-to guy” at Clayton State with the knowledge, skill, and attitude to do what needed to be done.
“I’ve been proud of whatever I did here,” he said. “I tried to be as inclusive as I could... everything I’ve been involved in I’ve gotten some joy in doing.”
In 2016, Mead received the Alice Smith Award as Clayton State’s Staff Member of the Year.
In 2021, he received the Jimmy Carnes Distinguished Service Award for his years of service to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA).
With his retirement on the horizon, how does he want to be remembered at Clayton State?
“I would think somebody that’s respectful, somebody that’s in everybody’s corner, easy to get along with, do whatever I could to make your experience as well is it possibly could here,” Mead said. “We didn’t have all the bells and whistles, but I think it was that personal interaction… always looking out for the best for the people in the program here.”
Recommended for you
Welcome to Gates at Limestone Creek, a Gainesville neighborhood with great views! Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Great views and amenities await at this Limestone Creek home in Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.