Long work session, public hearings on Goodwill, nepotism on Jan. 28 Morrow City Council agenda

MORROW—Public hearings on a conditional use permit for a proposed Goodwill store and on an ordinance that would prevent the mayor and city council members from appointing relatives to city positions are on the Jan. 28 Morrow City Council agenda.
The proposed nepotism ordinance would change city personnel rules and regulations to prevent any relative of the mayor, council or any appointed board or authority member from working for the city. The measure specifically does not exclude volunteers who may be related to officeholders.
Under the ordinance, "A relative is defined as a person who is related to the employee as a spouse, grandparent, parent, child, aunt or uncle, sibling, niece or nephew and step-relatives in these same degrees of relationships. Non-married individuals who are parents of the same child or children are considered relatives and may not be employed in a position with the City. In-laws which are defined as father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law and spouses of brother-in-law and sister-in-law shall be considered relatives under this policy."
However, if two city employees marry, they can keep their jobs "as long as they are not employed in the same department within the City, and provided that one employee does not supervise the other employee directly or through the chain of command." In that case, one employee can request a transfer to another department if qualified for an open position. Otherwise, one of the employees must resign "within 30 days of the marriage." If neither agrees, "employment of both will be terminated."
Elected officials, relatives of elected officials and "any individual who has a significant business relationship with the City and their immediate family members" will not be considered for jobs with the city.
If approved, the Goodwill would operate in the space formerly occupied by h.h. gregg appliances at 1905-C Mt. Zion Rd. That location is in the rear corner of the shopping area behind the Wells Fargo Bank.
The Planning and Zoning Board held a public hearing Jan. 21 but no public comments were made, according to minutes from that meeting. The board has recommended approval with five conditions:
• the location is to be developed and maintained as a Goodwill Retail Industries store;
• no exterior donation bins or trailers will be allowed;
• all recycling, sanitation and debris removal activity must happen behind the store;
• "heavy vehicles" must use "the designated loading/unloading dock area";
• the conditional use approval only applies to this address.
The property owner is U.S. Properties Group. Goodwill says the location "may create 30 to 50 new jobs" and will invest $1 million to upgrade the 30,542 square-foot property.
Also up for public discussion is Ordinance 2020-01, titled "Employment of Relatives Policy." This will be the second reading with a third reading and vote to come in February.
Clayton County Transportation and Development has authorized resurfacing work for Barton Road between Mt. Zion Road and Southlake Parkway from Argonne Drive to York Road, estimated at $36,356; Rickenbacker Circle from Mt. Zion Road to the railroad crossing at Georgia Hwy. 54, estimated at $36,127; Sunset Way, estimated at $24,168; and Southlake Parkway from South Cheryl Drive to the cul-de-sac, estimated at $158,576 for this summer. The estimates do not include ADA-compliant upgrades or curb and gutter repair.
Resolution 2020-01 contains the county SPLOST project wish list. For Morrow, those items "may include" new financial software, an uninterrupted power source for the city's network, generators for Fire Station 2, a bucket truck, fire apparatus, police vehicles, facilities for Public Safety and Public Works, the Recreation Center at 5900 Morrow Rd., path system additions along Jester's Creek, "features" in Milton Daniel Park, public art installations, Veterans Park, sidewalks, traffic mitigation, roadway improvements and upgrades to City Hall. Projected revenue for Morrow, based on the 2010 population of 6,445 people, is $6,942,962.
The work session begins at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Board Room. Council meets in chambers at 7:30 p.m. There are 25 items listed on the work session agenda. If the council does not dispense with all items before the council meeting, it will resume the work session after the regular meeting for as long as necessary.
The work session, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. according to the agenda, includes discussions to fill the heads of both the Finance and Public Works departments, as well as appointments of city attorney and city prosecutor and appointments to the Planning and Zoning, Downtown Development Authority, Morrow Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Authority Boards.
In addition, the council will discuss street sweeping, street lights, speeding in residential areas, bonds, the sanitation contract, sanitation billing, tax billing, termination of contracts for closing Lee Street and consideration of future options, an update on the Tourist Center, discussions of properties at Meadowbrook Corner, Conference Center, OTM, Gateway and Reynolds Road;updates on Jester's Creek Phase III and the Pathway repair; Police Department gate repairs and city workout room improvements; the FreedomFest fireworks contract; a tornado siren easement with Clayton County Public Schools and a review of the fiscal year 2019 budget.
Read the full agenda packet:https://www.dropbox.com/s/z8n34d6m5gh8b4a/Agenda%20Packet%201.28.2020%20for%20email%20.pdf?dl=0
Read the work session packet: https://www.dropbox.com/s/sipt43vzd6ea9d7/Work%20Session%20Packet%201.28.2020.pdf?dl=0
