JONESBORO — A pair of Clayton County schools transportation offices have been renamed in honor of two longtime school bus drivers whose tenure equals 110 years.
The school board unanimously approved and tabled the vote to ask for permission, per regulations.
Ruby White began her career behind the wheel in 1969. For the last 54 years, White has safely moved thousands of students between home and school. Board member Sabrina Hill said she had the pleasure of riding with White on her route.
“She still loves it, she’s still energetic, she’s still witty,” Hill said. “She knows everyone on her route. It just was amazing to see the work that she does and how well she does it and the joy that it brings not only to her, but even to our scholars that get on her bus.”
The district’s Lovejoy Transportation Office will be renamed in her honor.
Barbara Johnson has been driving for Clayton schools since 1967. In her 56 years, she too, has been responsible for ensuring thousands of kids successfully arrive at school.
The transportation office in Jonesboro will be named for Johnson.
During a Transportation Department celebration at a local bowling alley, Johnson told board Chair Jessie Goree that if she didn’t have a problem with her back she would show them a thing or two on the lanes.
“I believe she would, too,” Goree said.
Board member Mary Baker called both women saints.
“If you’ve ever driven your child or the neighbor’s child to school … all I can say is they are saints. That is the reason why we’re doing this,” she said.
In November 2021 both women were recognized by the Board of Education for their more than 100 combined years of service for which they received a standing ovation.
