Lost Chromebooks cost Clayton County Public Schools more than $3.3 million

JONESBORO — Nearly 7,000 Chromebooks for Clayton County Public School students have been either lost, stolen or damaged. That, combined with other damages to Chromebook equipment, comes at a cost of more than $3.3 million.
The numbers were presented to the Clayton County Board of Education at its work session on May 30.
According to numbers provided by Chief Technology Officer Rod Smith, as of May 17, there were 5,777 Chromebooks reported lost — 13.9% of all Chromebooks.
There were 34 Chromebooks reported stolen, 914 reported damaged, and 6,572 power adaptors reported lost or damaged.
To replace the Chromebooks and adaptors, it will cost more than $3.33 million.
Theft insurance is included with each Chromebook, but a police report needs to be turned in. If not, then the device is reported as lost.
Smith said the percentage of lost Chromebooks is comparable to other districts with the average being around 10%.
In order to address the issue, the school system formed a Cross-Functional Team to provide clear guidelines on the importance of responsible device handling, security measures, and accountability.
“I had a problem with the Chromebooks in the first place,” said school board member Mark Christmas. “I hope the Cross-Functional Team doesn’t bring me back these same kinds of numbers next year.”
He added that “it doesn’t make sense if we’re continuing to do this yearly. We need to do a better job. It’s utterly ridiculous.”
Board of Education Chair Jessie Goree said perhaps parents need to buy the Chromebooks for their children and the school system only give devices to the students who really need them.
An important economic indicator, the country’s rental vacancy rate—or the measure of rental homes that are vacant in a given area—signals the balance between supply and demand for rental homes. When the rate is relatively high, it indicates an abundance of available rental properties, which … Click for more.Cities With the Highest Rental Vacancy Rates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.