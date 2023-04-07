LOVEJOY — Friday afternoon, the Lovejoy Police Department identified the victim of a Wednesday night homicide on Fielding Way.
Lovejoy Police identified William Thomas Green III, 25, of Jonesboro, as the victim.
Lovejoy Police have suspects in the case but as of Friday afternoon, none have been identified.
Wednesday night's incident was described as a random shooting and was the first homicide in Lovejoy this year.
