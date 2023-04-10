Lovejoy Police investigating homicide

LOVEJOY — The Lovejoy Police Department is investigating a homicide from last Wednesday night on Fielding Way.
The homicide was reported as the first this year in Lovejoy.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Overnight temperatures in the upper 30s, combined with clear skies, light winds, and high relative humidity will support patchy frost on Tuesday morning through 8 AM. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
LOVEJOY — The Lovejoy Police Department is investigating a homicide from last Wednesday night on Fielding Way.
The homicide was reported as the first this year in Lovejoy.
On Friday afternoon, Lovejoy Police identified the victim as William Thomas Green III, 25, of Jonesboro.
Lovejoy Police have suspects in the case but as of Monday afternoon, none have been identified.
The incident was described as a random shooting.
Welcome home to a beautiful brick front, 5 bedroom and 3 bath home in the swim/tennis community of Riverbend! Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Discover the amenities nearby this Riverbend home in Dacula
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.