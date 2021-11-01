JONESBORO — The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications from residents ages 65 older and medically homebound.

The program assists low-income elderly and disabled residents with heating bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers of up to $500.

The program will open on Dec. 1 for all other eligible residents. Funds will be administered to Clayton County residents through the Clayton County Community Services Authority on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $26,474; the income threshold for a household of five is $59,057.

All applicants must provide the following:

• Most recent energy bill or statement of service from their service providers;

• Social Security numbers for each member of the household;

• Proof of Citizenship for each member of the household;

• Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household;

• Proof of Income can include, but is not limited to, a paycheck stub or a letter granting public assistance, and,

• Social Security or unemployment benefits for all household members, if applicable.

For more information or to apply, visit www.claytoncountycsa.org/liheap or call 404-363-0575.