MORROW – The Clayton County Water Authority and Clayton County Community Services Authority, Inc. have partnered to bring the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program to Clayton County residents.
LIHWAP is a federal program that helps low-income households pay for drinking water and wastewater for their homes. This program will help pay home water bills if the water bill is in the customer’s name, or if they can verify, they are experiencing a water burden. Funding is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The program aims to help low-income households with utility bill payments.
LIHWAP assists low-income households up to $500 in rate reduction and assistance with arrearages pertaining to their water bills. Water assistance is provided through this program once per calendar year and will operate until funds are exhausted. Assistance is based on the client’s gross income and household size. Priority target groups include those whose bills are past due, age 60 or over, and/or persons with a disability, and/or at least with one child under five years of age in the home.
LIHWAP will assist with:
• Arrearages for disconnected households
• Arrearages for households At risk of disconnection
• Reconnection and late fees
• Reduction in rate charges for current bills (current bill payment)
LIHWAP does not assist with:
• Household plumbing repairs
• Arrearages or rate reduction payments to non-public water suppliers
• Inactive/closed water account balances
• Households with an arrearage on the most recent water bill will receive the past due amount presented on the bill, plus the rate reduction payment
The bill must be current and dated no older than 30 days prior to the intake appointment. For more information, visit: www.ccwa.us/affordability-programs/ or www.claytoncountycsa.org/LIHWAP.
