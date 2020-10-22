JONESBORO— LTI Inc. has partnered with Mundy’s Mill Middle School to donate 350 back-to-school items.
Among donated items are backpacks, school supplies, toiletries and socks.
“The partnership between LTI and Mundy’s Mill Middle School has been phenomenal since its inception at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. They have generously served the Mundy’s Mill Middle community,” said Sharra S. Morgan, Mundy’s Mill Middle principal. “The LTI team continues to be a model for true partnerships between the business community and schools.”
LTI, a food service equipment manufacturer in Jonesboro, has been long-time partner of Mundy’s Mill Middle. Other programs include a coat drive, Christmas gifts for homeless students and donations of school supplies, toiletries and clothing.
“LTI has been proud to call Clayton County home for more than 70 years,” said Barbara Casey Lane, LTI executive vice president and COO. “We know that supporting our local schools and families is a great way to ensure everyone has access to the resources they need to succeed and grow. Our entire team is proud to help make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.”
LTI team members “adopt” a local school each year and have also contributed to community support efforts through donations to the House of Dawn and March of Dimes and participation in benefit events for Arts Clayton, the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce and Clayton County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
