JONESBORO — An office building in downtown Jonesboro is set to be converted into four luxury condos.
The City Council unanimously approved the request for a conditional use permit with seven conditions submitted by property owner Jonesboro Office Park LLC at 145 North Main St. on Feb. 14.
Conditions include that condos are not to be used for AirBnB or short term rentals, exterior changes and signage must be approved by both the Design Review and Historic Preservation Commissions and unit parking spaces include signage.
The building’s first floor will consist of two, two-bedroom and two-bathroom 1,037-square-foot units. Each will have rear entries.
The second floor will have two, three-bedroom, two-bath 1,061-square-foot apartments.
All units will have walk-in closets, washer and dryer area and an open concept kitchen and living room.
The units are intended to be sold in the price range of $165,000-$175,000 or rented for $1,200 to $1,600 a month only if the condos don’t sell.
During the council’s Feb. 7 work session, owner Wesley Hargrave said his idea is to create quality housing in the downtown area.
Adam Shekarabi, commercial agent for the building, said he frequently gets requests for housing in downtown Jonesboro.
“We think it would be very good for the city. The condos will be nicely done with high-end finishes,” he said. “The prices would definitely attract professionals."
City Manager Ricky Clark said the dialogue among council members during the work session and regular meeting will help build a solid foundation for future in-town living. He added that two developers have previously approached the city looking for housing in the downtown area.
“There is value of adding residents downtown,” Clark said.
