M.D. Roberts Middle School could soon become M.D. Roberts Middle School of the Arts.

JONESBORO — The Clayton County school district offers a number of magnet programs.

This year M.D. Roberts Middle School transitioned to become a whole-school magnet for performing and visual arts. As a result, school staff and community members are requesting the school name be changed to M.D. Roberts Middle School of the Arts.

A survey was conducted by the district. With 137 responses, 97.1 percent were in favor of the name change.

M.D. Roberts is one of 19 schools in Clayton County offering magnet programs.

Magnet schools have focused themed and aligned curricula in STEM, Fine and Performing Arts and Career, Technical and Adult Education.

To learn more about Clayton County Public Schools magnet programs and school choice, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.

The board is expected to adopt the superintendent’s recommendation to change the school name during its board meeting on Oct. 7. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Complex, 1058 Fifth Ave. in Jonesboro.

Clayton County school magnet programs

Kay R. Pace School of the Arts

Dance

Music – Instrumental

Music – Vocal

Theatre

Visual Arts

Kilpatrick Elementary School

Spanish Dual Language

Lake Ridge Elementary

French Dual Language School

Mount Zion Primary School

Spanish Dual Language

River’s Edge Elementary School

Chinese Dual Language (Fall 2021)

Unidos Dual Language School

Spanish Dual Language

Elite Scholars Academy (6-12)

Early College – Advanced Learning

Cambridge Assessment International Education Candidate

Jonesboro Middle School

Seeking International Baccalaureate Candidacy

M.D. Roberts Middle School

Dance

Music – Band

Music – Orchestra

Music – Vocal

Theatre

Visual Arts

Rex Mill Middle School

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

Morrow Middle School

Spanish Dual Language

Elite Scholars Academy (6-12)

Advanced Placement

Early College – Advanced Learning

Cambridge Assessment International Education Candidate

Charles R. Drew High School

Medical Sciences

Jonesboro High School

Political Leadership

Seeking International Baccalaureate Candidacy

Lovejoy High School

Mathematics and Computer Science

M.E. Stilwell School of the Arts

Dance

Music – Band

Music – Guitar

Music - Piano

Music – Orchestra

Music – Vocal

Theatre

Visual Arts

Morrow High School

Science, Technology, and Mathematics

Mundy’s Mill High School

Film & Media

North Clayton High School

Early College (Fall 2020)