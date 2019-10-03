JONESBORO — The Clayton County school district offers a number of magnet programs.
This year M.D. Roberts Middle School transitioned to become a whole-school magnet for performing and visual arts. As a result, school staff and community members are requesting the school name be changed to M.D. Roberts Middle School of the Arts.
A survey was conducted by the district. With 137 responses, 97.1 percent were in favor of the name change.
M.D. Roberts is one of 19 schools in Clayton County offering magnet programs.
Magnet schools have focused themed and aligned curricula in STEM, Fine and Performing Arts and Career, Technical and Adult Education.
To learn more about Clayton County Public Schools magnet programs and school choice, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
The board is expected to adopt the superintendent’s recommendation to change the school name during its board meeting on Oct. 7. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Complex, 1058 Fifth Ave. in Jonesboro.