A lockdown has been lifted at the Mall of America after shots were fired in an isolated incident, according to a tweet from Bloomington Police.
The suspect fled the mall on foot and officers are interviewing witnesses, according to the tweet.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A lockdown has been lifted at the Mall of America after shots were fired in an isolated incident, according to a tweet from Bloomington Police.
The suspect fled the mall on foot and officers are interviewing witnesses, according to the tweet.
A victim has not yet been located or identified, police said.
The mall will be closed for the evening, Bloomington police said in a tweet.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Sunday Citizen looked at data on sleeping, along with medical studies and websites, to curate a list of 10 sleeping tips for new parents. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.