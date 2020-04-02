Man arrested Feb. 3 at Hartsfield-Jackson pleads not guilty in federal court to seeking child sex overseas

ATLANTA—A Kansas man busted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has pleaded not guilty in federal court to a federal charge of attempting to travel to the Philippines for the purpose of engaging in illicit sex with a minor.
Timothy Brown, 48, of Wichita, Kanas, pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan J. Baverman. A federal grand jury indicted Brown March 3.
According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung J. "BJay" Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents approached Brown Feb. 3 in the international concourse. Brown was switching flights from Wichita to Tokyo, Japan, and from there was bound for Manila, The Philippines.
Brown consented to a search of his cell phone. Investigators found communications between Brown and individuals with whom he was arranging to engage in sex acts with underage girls. In one exchange, Brown allegedly said "he would condition his payment for sex upon the age of the child and whether she was a virgin."
The defendant is presumed innocent of charges in the indictment unless and until the government meets its burden to prove Brown's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.
"Brown was minutes away from boarding a flight to travel to the Philippines where he allegedly planned to have sex with minor girls," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak. "Swift work by our law enforcement partners prevented Brown from boarding the plane."
"A sexual predator’s desire to take the innocence of a minor isn’t bound by international boundaries," said acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. "HSI Atlanta, in conjunction with our overseas offices, will continue to work tirelessly to detect and catch these predators before they have a chance to destroy a child’s life."
This case is being investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul R. Jones is prosecuting.
This case is being brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In February 2006, the Attorney General launched Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices around the country, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
