According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, man who was wanted in connection to a 2022 murder in College Park was arrested Saturday, June 10.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Dontavius D. Carr, 31, of 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, faces several charges, including malice murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third degree cruelty to children, second degree criminal damage, and simple battery-family violence.
The CCSO said Carr was No. 3 on Sheriff Levon Allen's Top 10 Most Wanted List.
According to the CCSO, Carr was spotted Saturday breaking into cars in Sandy Springs. Carr fled the scene, but was later tracked to the City of Atlanta for breaking into cars again.
The CCSO said when Georgia State Patrol was closing in on his location, he hopped into a vehicle, and attempted to flee again.
Carr's vehicle was quickly disabled by GSP. He then jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot.
Carr reached for his waist area while running, was tased, and taken into custody.
When GSP officers conducted a search of Carr’s person, they found a loaded handgun in his waistband.
He was later turned over to Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 3, 2022, the College Park Police Department responded to a person shot call at an address on Godby Road.
Upon their arrival, they discovered a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
College Park Police detectives investigated and identified Carr as the suspect.
Carr arrived at the Godby Road address while the mother of his child had company gathered at her house.
Carr found the company gathered in her bedroom and immediately became enraged.
He began to fire shots in the home hallway. Three of the four occupants were able to escape the gunfire by running into the nearby children’s bedroom and hiding in the closet.
The victim was unable to escape and was struck three times in the hallway screaming for help.
Carr left the residence just before the police arrived.
