According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, man who was wanted in connection to a 2022 murder in College Park was arrested Saturday, June 10.

According to Clayton County Jail records, Dontavius D. Carr, 31, of 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, faces several charges, including malice murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third degree cruelty to children, second degree criminal damage, and simple battery-family violence.

