ELLENWOOD — Rondriecko Armond Nash was arrested Thursday for the shooting death of Katrina Coleman.
On Monday, May 11, Clayton County police located a car on Webb Lane in Ellenwood where they found a non-responsive Coleman in the driver’s seat.
Several bullet holes in the vehicle led police to believe she had been shot. Coleman was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Clayton County police Lt. Cherie West said detectives gathered enough probable cause to charge Nash for involvement in the case.
West said police are unable to confirm the relationship between Nash and Colemen, or a motive for the shooting at this time.
Nash remains in the Clayton County jail. The investigation is ongoing.
