Man arrested in Southlake Cove Court shooting death

JONESBORO — Clayton County police announced the arrest of a man wanted for the August shooting death of Tajman Ashmore.

Ashmore, 25, was visiting with a friend at her home on Southlake Cove Court in Jonesboro on Aug. 12 when the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Justice Davis, showed up to the home.

Ashmore attempted to stop Davis, 42, from entering the home. A fight ensued and Davis allegedly shot Ashmore in front of the woman’s child.

Davis was arrested on charges of malice murder, home invasion, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

He was arrested on Sept. 28 in South Carolina by U.S. Marshals after being on the run for several weeks.