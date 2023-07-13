Man arrested in stabbing death of uncle

RIVERDALE — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 2 in Clayton County Magistrate Court for a man who was arrested in the stabbing death of his uncle.
Jarbaris DeMonze McCrary, 20, of 6752 Fallawater Circle, Riverdale, is charged with felony murder and possession of a knife over three inches during the commission of a crime.
He is also in the Clayton County Jail on the several other charges, including reckless conduct, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use or possession of drug-related objects, simple battery, false imprisonment, VGCSA-possession/manufacture/distribution of marijuana, aggravated assault, and second-degree criminal damage.
Bond for McCrary was denied July 11 during a first appearance hearing.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded on July 9 at 1:53 p.m. to Southern Regional Medical Center in reference to a person stabbed.
Officers learned that the incident occurred in the 6700th block of Fallawater Circle, Riverdale.
Officers immediately responded to the scene where the suspect, McCrary, was sitting on the front porch with multiple injuries from a knife.
During the investigation, officers learned McCrary and his uncle got into a verbal argument and it turned physical.
It was learned that McCrary stabbed his uncle during the altercation.
The victim was rushed to the hospital by other family members where he later succumbed to his injuries.
