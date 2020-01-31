Man busted hours after woman shot, pistol-whipped at Sports Cafe in Jonesboro

JONESBORO—A man who police say dragged a woman by her hair out of the Sports Cafe on Tara Boulevard, pistol-whipped her, shot her, then pistol-whipped her again, is in the Clayton County Jail.
William Lamar Griffin, 66, is charged with possession of a weapon during a crime, aggravated assault upon a police officer and battery of school personnel.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Griffin allegedly went into the Sports Cafe around 10 p.m. Thursday and approached an ex-girlfriend who was sitting with her cousin and asked her to go outside and talk with him. The two began arguing.
Then, according to CCSO, Griffin dragged the woman by her hair to his car, pistol-whipped her in the head, shot her in the shoulder, then "began striking her again with the pistol and fled the scene in his vehicle." Her cousin came out and found her "crawling on the ground for help."
Jonesboro Police responded to the scene and pulled video from security cameras that CCSO says "identified Griffin and his violence."
CCSO went to Griffin's home, where "his wife said that he had left earlier that day and she had no idea where he could be." CCSO's Fugitive Squad found him in Gwinnett County around 3 a.m. Friday.
The woman was transported to a hospital.
