According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, an Atlanta man was arrested Wednesday, May 17 after being caught with nearly $66,000 in stolen checks.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Marquavious Shanard Williams, 30, of 1039 Dimock St., Apt. A, Atlanta, is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, identity fraud, third degree forgery, and fourth degree forgery.
The CCSO said he is also wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for probation violation for aggravated assault, possession of MDMA, and possession of a firearm.
According to the CCSO, members of the Elite Blackhawk Squad saw a male driving while operating his cell phone and smoking what appeared to be a marijuana cigar.
Authorities conducted a traffic stop and because of the odor of marijuana, the vehicle was searched.
During the search, officers found a plastic FedEx package containing 54 checks — all from the New York area. The total amount was $65,902.01.
Members of the Blackhawk Squad were able to contact one victim and she said that she did not know the offender nor how he obtained her check that she had written.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.