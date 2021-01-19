RIVERDALE — A man accused of stabbing his mother multiple times has been arrested by the Clayton County Police Department.
According to a release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a domestic disturbance Sunday, Jan. 17, where they found the victim, who had been stabbed several times in the back of her neck, shoulder and wrist area.
The victim’s son, Caleb Idowu, was identified as a suspect in the stabbings. He was still at the scene and was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
