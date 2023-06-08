Man convicted for 2017 Forest Park murder

A man who had been arrested for the 2017 killing of the mother of his 5-month-old child was recently convicted of murder.
The Clayton County District Attorney's Officer announced Thursday that Anthony Mickel was convicted June 1.
In a trial that began May 30, a Clayton County jury returned a guilty verdict on malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (two counts).
Sentencing has been scheduled for June 28.
“Once again, justice has been served and another violent offender is off our streets," Clayton County DA Tasha Mosley said. "As always, my office continues to work tirelessly on behalf of all Clayton County citizens.”
During the trial, the state presented evidence showing that on June 2017, the victim, Clotell Bohler, 28, and the defendant Anthony Mickel were living at the Atlanta Airport hotel in Forest Park.
The victim and the defendant were romantically involved and had a 5-month-old son together.
On the evening of June 24, 2017, Mickel started a physical altercation with the victim in the hallway of the hotel. Surveillance video captured the defendant physically assaulting the victim and a few minutes after the fight began, showed the defendant shoot the victim in the stairwell.
The victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The firearm that was used to kill the victim was found in a trashcan at the hotel.
This case was prosecuted by the Clayton County District Attorney Office Special Victims Unit led by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Perez-Espejo.
Assistant District Attorney Cecina Crabtree was the secondary prosecutor.
Investigators Will Bryan, James Windon, and Victim Advocate Kelita Almond also played crucial roles in the prosecution of the case, the DA's office said.
Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone presided over the case.
