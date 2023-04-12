Man convicted of 1992 murder recaptured

A man who was convicted of a 1992 Clayton County murder and escaped an Atlanta corrections facility Thursday was recaptured Saturday.
Gwinnett County Police recaptured Charles Edward Smith at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the Grayson Parkway and Crane Drive area in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
According to the Gwinnett Police, Smith was found outside a nearby home and when approached by officers, began to run towards Crane Drive.
Police K-9 Nitro was deployed to apprehend Smith and upon contact, Smith was seen with his arms around Nitro behind the home.
Police gave loud verbal commands to release the dog, and a nearby officer deployed his Taser. The Taser was effective in getting Smith to fall to the ground, but he continued to resist arrest by actively fighting, according to Gwinnett Police.
Officers were eventually able to place Smith in handcuffs.
After his arrest, Smith was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries from the K-9 apprehension.
In addition to an active warrant for escape and parole violation, the Gwinnett Police Department obtained and an additional warrant for felony obstruction.
According to the state Department of Corrections, Smith “walked away” from the Atlanta Transitional Facility on Ponce DeLeon Avenue Thursday.
Smith was convicted of a Nov. 14, 1992 Clayton County murder with a maximum release date of life. According to the DOC, he was on parole and had been released March 16, 2021.
He had also been convicted of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
