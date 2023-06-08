Man convicted of 2019 murder of Griffin man

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley announced Thursday the conviction of Dequnn Demarius Watts, who had been arrested in connection to a 2019 murder.
The trial began on May 22 and concluded on May 26 when the jury, after deliberating for just one hour, returned a guilty verdict on two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
“We hope this conviction aids the family of the victim during the healing process and that the citizens of Clayton County and the State of Georgia can rest easier knowing that we have removed a violent offender from our community," Mosley said.
During the trial, the state presented evidence showing the defendant, along with other individuals, began partying to celebrate the New Year in 2019 which continued into Jan. 2, 2019.
The evidence showed an evening of celebration turned into the individuals engaging in a plan to rob the victim Dakota Farr, of Griffin.
Once Farr arrived on scene, the defendant, changed the plan from beating up the victim and robbing him into killing him because the planned robbery was not unfolding quickly enough.
Watts approached the vehicle and opened fire, striking the victim twice in the chest.
Assistant District Attorney Jamal Williams led the state’s case with Chief Assistant District Attorney Zina Pitts serving as second chair.
Investigators Terry Tuck and Jennifer Langley, Victim Advocates Nerissa Sims and Deja Stokes, as well as Legal Assistant Shelby Smith played vital roles in the prosecution of this case, the DA's office said.
Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone presided over the trial and will sentence the defendant at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.