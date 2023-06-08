Man convicted of 2019 murder of Griffin man

SPECIAL PHOTO

Dakota Lee Farr, 20, of Griffin, was shot around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 2, 2019 at the Deer Creek Mobile Home Park in unincorporated Stockbridge. He died of his wounds.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley announced Thursday the conviction of Dequnn Demarius Watts, who had been arrested in connection to a 2019 murder.

The trial began on May 22 and concluded on May 26 when the jury, after deliberating for just one hour, returned a guilty verdict on two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.