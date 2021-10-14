REX — Clayton County police are working to identify the body of a white male found behind a home in Rex on Tuesday.
Police said an autopsy is being performed to determine the man’s cause of death.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
