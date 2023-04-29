According to a Nixle alert sent out Saturday by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, a man on its most wanted list was arrested.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Javor Rontea Heath, 35, of 9001 Mountain View Lane, Union City, was arrested Thursday, April 27.
He faces several felony and misdemeanor charges, with the most serious one being aggravated assault in connection to a shooting, the CCSO said.
He also faces several charges from when he threatened the life of his ex-girlfriend's dog and stole him from her.
Heath faces the following charges — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, robbery by intimidation, cruelty to animals, simple battery, theft by taking, and criminal trespass-damage to property.
According to the CCSO, Heath was arrested when a tip came in that he was picking up his children from a bus stop in Fairburn.
