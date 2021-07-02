ATLANTA — A man who bought dozens of guns that wound up being used in crimes across metro Atlanta has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Ben’Andre Javon Goolsby pleaded guilty in January to making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer and unlawful receipt of a firearm. In addition to the three years in prison, Goolsby will serve three years on supervised release.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, from October 2017 to the day of his arrest in May 2020, Goolsby purchased 33 pistols from a Jonesboro pawn shop. Most of the firearms were 9mm and .40 caliber pistols. On several occasions, Goolsby purchased multiple guns of identical make, model and caliber within a single week.
During each transaction, Goolsby falsely stated to the firearms dealer that he was not under indictment for a felony offense. In fact, Goolsby knew at the time of each of his many purchases that he had been indicted in Rockdale County for a smash-and-grab burglary and other crimes. Those charges related to a 2014 break-in at a pawn shop from which Goolsby and others stole numerous firearms. Because federal law prohibits any person under indictment from receiving firearms, each of Goolsby’s purchases was unlawful.
“Goolsby’s illegal purchases of firearms helped fuel the violence in our community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Those who illegally receive, possess, and peddle weapons face prosecution and significant federal prison terms for their actions.”
Several of the guns that Goolsby purchased found their way into the hands of people who sought to—and did— use them unlawfully. For example, in September 2018, police officers in Forest Park pulled over a car in which one of the 9mm pistols Goolsby bought was found alongside two other guns, pepper spray, walkie-talkies, and a taser. The vehicle’s occupants were dressed entirely in black and had black masks and gloves.
In June 2019, sheriff’s deputies in Decatur found another of Goolsby’s 9mm pistols in the possession of a fugitive who was wanted on aggravated assault charges. A month later, also in Decatur, police confiscated a Goolsby-purchased .40 caliber pistol from a 19-year-old suspected of robbing a jewelry store and burglarizing a dollar store and gas station.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the Northern District of Georgia’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities, and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement and schools, the faith community, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.
