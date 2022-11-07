JONESBORO — An early morning argument Sunday led to one man's death and another's incarceration.
According to police, officers were flagged down at Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road where they found gunshot victim Willie Tucker, 29, in the road.
He was taken taken to the hospital where he died hours later.
Police apprehended Jonathan Powell, 30, while he was attempting to walk away from the scene. He was in possession of the weapon used during the shooting, police said.
Powell has been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
