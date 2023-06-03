Man wanted for multiple drive-by shootings

Clayton County Police are searching for a suspect wanted for four drive-by shooting in the area of South Bay Court, Riverdale. Police said the aggravated assaults occurred on separate occasions starting in 2022 until the last incident in 2023. Police are looking for the subject pictured. If anyone can identify this person of interest or have information in reference to this case, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.
