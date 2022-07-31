Man wins another huge lottery prize at the same location where he won $1 million

Kevin Miller previously won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery.

 Massachusetts Lottery

Indeed, Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts, is lucky for life.

He recently won $25,000 a year for life in the multistate lottery game Lucky for Life. The win comes six years after winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Cadillac Riches" game, state lottery officials said.

