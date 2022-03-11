JONESBORO — An update to the Board of Commissioners March 8 agenda revealed the county’s next steps in instituting mandatory trash pick up in unincorporated portions of Clayton.
County officials are planning to issue a Request for Qualifications to solid waste businesses prior to a Request for Proposal. Transportation and Development Director Jeff Metarko said doing so will allow the county to learn best practices from haulers and to know how they propose to service the area, how many trucks does the business have, their overall experience, financials and permit certification.
“We want serious contenders,” Metarko said.
The county will take the information gathered and qualify contractors capable of providing the services the county needs. The Request for Proposal will then be published.
Officials expect to have the RFQ ready for BOC approval in June. The preliminary county ordinance and RFP development will also begin. Metarko said they will need information from the BOC as to exactly what services they want provided to residents, for example weekly and large debris pick ups and recycling options.
Prices and fees
Price for services has been one of the biggest questions asked by residents and board members. That number is still unknown.
Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford said the county may be able to “ballpark the projected fee” based on the service haulers will be provided. That information, he said, will come from the RFQ.
“The goal is to get more information provided by the RFQ and the board can make additional decisions about the next steps,” Stanford said.
Commissioner DeMont Davis reiterated his position on the subject.
“For me to begin to move this forward, we need to know cost, vendors, residents freedom of choice, billing methods and customer support,” he said. “Those are some of the points that must be addressed.”
Commissioner Gail Hambrick wanted to know how many homes would be serviced and who residents would contact with complaints.
To that, Stanford said the county is still working out the number of households. Furthermore, he said the program would be “total turnkey,” meaning the haulers would be responsible for everything.
Metarko said he expects the RFP to be ready in late summer or early fall with mandatory pickup in place in the next two years.
