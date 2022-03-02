COLLEGE PARK — A manhunt is underway in College Park for Arterio Crumbley who is accused of shooting a police officer and wounding a victim Wednesday afternoon.
The officer was responding to an armed robbery call near 5390 Riverdale Road when he encountered Crumbley, 25, in the plaza across from North Clayton Village shopping center.
Clayton County police are looking for the unidentified suspect in the yellow jump suit who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday afternoon.
Police Chief Kevin Roberts said Crumbley immediately fired twice at the officer striking him in the abdomen area. The victim was hit in the hand.
The injuries, Roberts said, appear to be non-life threatening.
The officer did not return fire.
Roberts said officers will remain on scene until Crumbley is caught. He said they believe he is contained in the neighborhood behind the shopping center that contains Klassy Klean laundry and Harbour Food Mart.
Roberts encouraged all residents in the neighborhood to remain in doors. He said the community will be alerted when Crumbley is in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.