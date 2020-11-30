FOREST PARK — The Forest Park Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found submerged in a creek.
Police were called to the 5100 block of Springdale Road on Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. where they found the body of 64-year-old Calvin Jackson submerged in a creek.
Police said the man’s cause of death is pending autopsy results by the GBI Crime Lab, but the preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.
The incident is under investigation by the Forest Park Police Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 404-608-2366.
