The US Defense Department on Friday released the names of two Marines killed this week when the military tactical vehicle they were riding in overturned near North Carolina's Camp Lejeune.
Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and Pfc. Zachary W. Riffle, 18, of Kingwood, West Virginia, were killed in Wednesday's crash, the department said.
Seventeen other service members were injured in the crash, the department said, and the Marine who was driving the vehicle faces charges.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of US 17 and Highway 210 in Jacksonville, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver was trying to make a right turn at the intersection when the vehicle overturned into a median, throwing 17 passengers out of the vehicle, the highway patrol said.
"A second military vehicle being operated behind the initial vehicle was unable to come to a stop and struck one of the ejected passengers," a statement from the highway patrol reads.
The driver of the overturned vehicle was Louis Barrera, 19, the highway patrol said. He was charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, troopers said.
CNN has been unable to determine whether Barrera has retained an attorney.
All those involved in the crash were active-duty service members with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, a statement from the logistics group said.
The vehicle involved in the crash is "a medium tactical vehicle replacement (MTVR) -- more commonly referred to as a '7-ton' -- which is used primarily for troop and equipment transportation purposes," according to the statement.
Two of the injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina, and listed in critical condition. The 15 others who were injured were taken to the Navy hospital at Camp Lejeune and listed as stable.
"I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident today in Onslow County," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter Wednesday. "We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them."
