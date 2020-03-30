MARTA cuts back on some service, adds buses to Upper Riverdale/Southlake for COVID-19 distancing

ATLANTA — MARTA has cut service by 30 percent because of low ridership and concerns about spreading the COVID-19 virus. Several Clayton County bus routes will run less often. Route 196, Upper Riverdale/Southlake will not see cutbacks because it is one of MARTA's busiest routes and it will run with more buses to increase social distancing.
Starting Thursday, March 26, MARTA will make "operational adjustments...to protect the health and wellness of employees as they continue providing essential transit service during the COVID-19 pandemic":
• Riders must enter and exit through the rear door, with the front door reserved for wheelchair ramp users.
• Pay your fare at the rail station--not at the driver's farebox. "Because our Breeze farebox is located at the front door, MARTA is suspending fare collection on buses. For customers transferring to and from the rail system, fares will be paid at the rail stations."
• Public restrooms at low-use rail stations will close. However, "Public restrooms will remain open at College Park, Doraville, Five Points, H.E. Holmes, Indian Creek, Lindbergh, and North Springs rail stations."
As of Monday, March 30, bus and rail service will be cut back "to address the dramatic ridership and revenue decline seen in the wake of this national health crisis."
• All bus routes will continue to run
• Most will have fewer buses
• Heavy routes will have more buses, including:
15 Candler Road
39 Buford Highway
5 Piedmont Road/Sandy Springs
121 Memorial Drive/N. Hairston Road
196: Upper Riverdale/Southlake
73: Fulton Industrial
110: Peachtree Road/Buckhead
78: Cleveland Avenue
83: Campbellton Road
89: Old National Highway
This is similar to MARTA's inclement weather plan and "prioritizes service along major arterial routes and to medical facilities. The plan also allows for weekday level bus service to essential businesses."
• Rail service will operate on a weekend schedule but will start at the regular weekday time to dovetail with bus service.
• All Red and Gold Line trains will go to the airport.
• All Green Line trains will turn back at King Memorial.
• The Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC rail station will close. Trains will not stop there. MARTA will do deep cleaning, repairs and painting while the station is closed.
• The streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule.
"MARTA stands by our role as a provider of essential infrastructure," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. "Our frontline employees are everyday heroes who drive buses, run trains, protect our customers, and clean vehicles and stations. I applaud the fortitude and resilience they show every day by coming to work, despite the anxiety and uncertainty that has become the new normal."
