MARTA GM tours Forest Park facilities

On July 11, the City of Forest Park welcomed MARTA's General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood, left, who joined city officials for an in-depth discussion on the future of transit and ways to better improve transportation options for residents who live and work in Clayton County. The visit also included a personal tour of the new Gillem Public Safety Building, as well as Kroger's Customer Fulfillment Center in Forest Park.
