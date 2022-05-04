RIVERDALE — MARTA is hosting a public meeting to discuss the proposed Southlake Bus Rapid Transit project May 4.
The in-person meeting will be held at the Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 E. Fayetteville Road in Riverdale starting at 6:30 p.m.
Transit officials are requesting feedback from the community about the high-capacity transit option that will replace the previously proposed rail system.
For more information or to submit feedback, visit www.connectclayton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.