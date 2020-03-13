MARTA imposes hiring freeze, teleworking for employees to cut COVID-19 risk

ATLANTA—The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is putting several new policies into effect immediately for its employees.
From March 17 through March 31, employees and consultants who can work remotely should do so, with teleworking decisions being made on a departmental basis.
Meetings "should be conducted by conference call, chat, or other virtual means." Meetings of more than 40 people in person are forbidden.
New employees will be onboarded Monday, March 16, with NETO training of no more than 40 people at a time. In-person trainings "are suspended unless classes are mission essential and smaller than 40 people."
A hiring freeze is effective immediately. Exceptions can only be authorized by the General Manager/CEO.
For riders, "MARTA will continue to thoroughly clean all buses, trains, rail stations, and facilities, with a focus on high touch areas such as handrails, elevator buttons, Breeze machines, and restrooms."
MARTA is also now cleaning buses at the end of the line in the middle of the day. The mid-day cleanings will take place while the buses are "parked in bus bays at targeted rail stations. All MARTA employees have been instructed how to best protect themselves and others against the potential transmission of the virus."
MARTA echoes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for personal protection from COVID-19: "Specifically, wash your hands often, stay home when you're sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth."
For updates on service and general COVID-19 (coronavirus) information, visit www.itsmarta.com .
