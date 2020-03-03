MARTA says it's "taking steps" to fight coronavirus, urges rider cooperation

ATLANTA—MARTA is reminding riders in Clayton County and elsewhere to wash their hands often and not to touch their eyes, noses or mouths to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
In a statement issued Tuesday, MARTA said it is "carefully monitoring the coronavirus situation and is making informed decisions based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). The safety of MARTA customers and employees is our top priority and the Authority is taking appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus."
Those measures include thorough cleaning of all "facilities, rail stations, buses, and trains, with a focus on high touch areas such as handrails, elevator buttons, escalators, and Breeze machines. Antibacterial and antiviral cleaners are used in the clean-up of bodily fluids."
Because riders can carry the coronavirus without knowing they have it and before symptoms appear, MARTA says, "It’s critical to wash your hands often and thoroughly and avoid touching your nose, mouth, and eyes with unwashed hands. Keep tissues handy and cover coughs and sneezes. If you are sick, stay home and report any recent travel to your doctor. Tips for preventing the spread of the virus have been distributed to all MARTA employees and placed in all MARTA facilities."
Riders with any concerns are urged to immediately notify a MARTA employee "if you see something that needs attention on a bus, train, or in a MARTA facility. Customers are also encouraged to use the MARTA Police Department See & Say app to report a concern directly to MARTA's Emergency Preparedness Unit."
Although there is no widespread transmission of coronavirus at this time, "MARTA is working with health and transportation officials to plan for an increased response should one become necessary."
