MARTA says some Clayton County bus shelters may go up in December

JONESBORO—Clayton County residents who depend on MARTA to get around could see more bus shelters going up as soon as December.
As the weather turns wet, windy and cold, the wait for promised bus shelters is more than a planning detail on a timeline.
MARTA says it has about 630 bus stops in Clayton County, 23 of which have shelters. According to MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher, "Five of these have been installed in recent months and 32 more are coming soon. In addition, another 30 shelters or benches will follow every year for the following four years."
Fisher said "the next batch" of shelters is in the permitting process with local governments and GDOT, which affects the timelines. However, "several shelters can be installed per week on a rolling basis pending the availability of permits."
The shelter locations MARTA says are "coming soon" include:
• Church Street at McElroy Drive
• Church Street at Polar Springs Road
• Convention Center Concourse at 2020
• Falcon Drive at Frontage Road
• Flint River Road SW at Thomas Road
• Forest Parkway at Old Dixie Road
• Garden Walk Boulevard at Brookstone Rog
• Garden Walk Boulevard at Garden Springs Drive
• Garden Walk Boulevard at Ga. Highway 85
• Jonesboro Road at Conley Road
• Jonesboro Road at Thurman Road
• Lamar Hutcheson Parkway at Roberts Drive
• Mt. Zion Road at Tara Boulevard
• Old Dixie Highway at Lake Mirror Road
• Old Dixie Road at Forest Parkway
• Old Dixie Road at Pineridge Road (formerly Cash Memorial Boulevard)
• Riverdale Road at Kingswood Circle
• Riverdale Road at Flat Shoals Road
• Riverdale Road at Lake Regency Drive
• Riverdale Road at Old Riverdale Road
• Riverdale Road at Phoenix Boulevard
• Riverdale Road at West Fayetteville Road
• Roosevelt Highway at Gateway Boulevard
• Ga. Highway 42 at 4322
• Ga. Highway 85 at Roberts Drive
• Ga. Highway 85 at 7056
• Tara Boulevard at Dixon Street
• Tara Boulevard at Fayetteville Road
• Tara Boulevard at Mount Zion Road
• Tara Boulevard at North Avenue
• Tara Boulevard at Ga. Highway 138
• and location(s) "to be determined."
Looking to get out of the weather? Right now, MARTA says it has bus shelters in place at:
• Anvil Block Road at Lunsford Road
• Best Road at Sullivan Road
• Church Street at Town Center Drive
• Forest Parkway at Bartlett Drive
• Garden Walk Boulevard at Garden Ridge Drive
• Garden Walk Boulevard at Riverdale Road
• Garden Walk Boulevard at Ga. Highway 85
• Garden Walk Boulevard at West Lee Mills Road
• Lamar Hutcheson Parkway at 618
• Lamar Hutcheson Parkway at Valley Hill Road SW
• Mt. Zion Road at King William Drive
• Mt. Zion Road at Tara Boulevard
• Phoenix Boulevard at West Fayetteville Road
• Riverdale Road at Old Riverdale Road
• Riverdale Road at Shoreham Drive
• Southlake Mall
• Ga. Highway 85 at 7145
• Ga. Highway 85 at Allen Drive
• Ga. Highway 85 at Valley Hill Road SW
• Tara Boulevard at Smith Street
• Upper Riverdale Road at Arrowhead Boulevard
• Upper Riverdale Road at Lees Mill Road
• Valley Hill Road SW at Lamar Hutcheson Parkway
Each one of those shelters costs between $19,000 and $24,000, "depending on site conditions," Fisher said. "These often include leveling terrain, dealing with slopes or hills and installing a new concrete pad for the shelter."
Typically, Fisher said, a bus shelter "seats two at a time and has a clear space for wheelchairs or several more passengers to stand." Depending on how heavily certain stops are used, "larger shelters may be utilized in the future for stops with crowding issues."
In some locations, there may be problems with right of way access. Fisher explained. In those cases, "MARTA first attempts to identify safe opportunities to relocate the stop to a site that can accommodate a shelter." That can mean negotiating with a private property owner, which isn't always possible.
Local entities that want to put up their own shelters should coordinate with MARTA, according to Fisher. "Local entities are responsible for developing site plans, permitting and installation, as well as maintenance and trash pickup once the shelter is installed," she said. "MARTA reviews selected shelter designs and can provide guidance along the way."
Deciding which stop gets priority for a shelter depends on how many people use the stop, Fisher said. "MARTA prioritizes bus stop amenity installation primarily based on ridership and considers requests from the public and the county when determining future installations."
Public facilities and facilities that seniors use also are taken into consideration.