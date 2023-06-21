MARTA to hold meetings on highway 54 bus transit plan

JONESBORO — MARTA has public meetings scheduled June 26 and 27 for the Ga. Highway 54 Bus Rapid Transit plan.
The meeting on Monday, June 26 is in-person from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow.
The meeting RSVP is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NC75PHS.
The meetings are June 27 are virtual — from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
To register to for the 10 a.m. meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwod-itrTojE9H8zBsHZ64Uh3WjiYLvz3Ew%20.
The registration link for the 6:30 meeting is https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqf-6rrTgtHdCh1PcIOWygzJGdS-7gNTk4%20.
You can also go to the Connect Clayton website at
MARTA is evaluating station locations and routes and wants public input on the project. The projected service start is 2030.
During the Clayton County Board of Commissioners pre-agenda meeting on June 5, MARTA General Manager/Chief Executive Office Collie Greenwood updated commissioners on several Clayton County projects and MARTA in general.
The MultiPpurpose Operations and Maintenance Facility in Forest Park is in the design phase now with final design expected in the first quarter of 2024.
The expected completion date is December of 2026. The new facility is expected to bring some 400 jobs.
Justice Center Transit Hub entered final design phase on June 5.
The project is expected to be complete in 2026.
MARTA is anticipating a federal grant request in August 2023 for the Southlake Bus Rapid Transit.
The projected service start is 2026.
On June 8, MARTA approved its $1.6 billion budget for the fiscal year 2024. The budget includes $712.4 million in gross operating funds and $854.5 million for capital programming.
