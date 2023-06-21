MARTA to hold meetings on highway 54 bus transit plan

JONESBORO — MARTA has public meetings scheduled June 26 and 27 for the Ga. Highway 54 Bus Rapid Transit plan.

The meeting on Monday, June 26 is in-person from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow.

