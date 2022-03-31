JONESBORO — MARTA is planning for a Bus Rapid Transit route in Clayton from the College Park station to Southlake Mall with several stops in between. The BRT will replace the proposed rail service, which was found not feasible to construct.
Why
The project is still in the planning phase, and MARTA wants to hear from Clayton County residents about how each stop will be built up and zoned to allow for mixed-use developments, commercial and residential, as well as the allowed density of each location.
To follow through with such projects, the county’s comprehensive plan will need to be changed to allow for higher-density developments. This means more people would be able to live in an area than the county currently allows.
Where
The BRT will operate in the western and central portions of the county, including services in College Park, Riverdale and Morrow. According to MARTA officials, the BRT systems are “designed to provide users with an experience similar to rail service, often referred to as ‘rail on rubber tires.’”
The 15.5-mile route will have 13 planned stops.
• College Park MARTA station
• Airport Gateway
• Sullivan Road
• Godby Road and Old National Highway
• West Fayetteville Road
• Norman Drive
• Lees Mill Road
• Adams Drive
• Shops of Riverdale
• Riverdale Park and Ride
• Southern Regional Medical Center
• Mt. Zion Road
• Southlake Mobility Center
Resident Input
Residents have an opportunity to ensure their opinions are heard via a survey on proposed plans MARTA has for stops along the new BRT route. They are:
• Protect and promote a variety of housing options, meaning creating a range of housing types like apartments, condos and townhouses. The homes would be smaller for better affordability.
• Reduce the amount and visibility of parking, which means prohibiting paring lots in front of buildings, locating lots to the side or back of buildings and reducing required parking spaces.
• Create a walkable environment. This would entail making blocks shorter, designing “better” streets and including crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrian safety, promoting streetscapes and connecting to trails.
• Encourage new growth and development. This plan aims for more density, meaning more people, with buildings 3-5 stories of mixed-use development, for example housing, retail, office and entertainment. The developments would be designed for people not cars, MARTA officials said.
• Enhance transit-friendly character. For MARTA, this means creating setbacks so buildings come to the sidewalk and street, encouraging attractive building facades and creating outdoor eating and gathering space.
To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/ClaytonCountyTOD.
BRT Timeline
This year is slated for planning and environmental and preliminary engineering of the route. Final designs are expected to be completed next year in 2023.
The years 2024-25 will be dedicated to construction of the BRT route, with service beginning in 2026.
For more information on the project, to see maps and plans, visit www.connectclayton.com.
