Masonic Lodge makes donation to Morrow Middle School
- Coronavirus testing ramps up in Georgia
- Continued rain, flooding leads Gov. Brian Kemp to declare State of Emergency for all counties south of I-20
- Weekend preview: Alex Bowman leads Hendrick Motorsports resurgence
- No. 5 San Diego St. rallies past Air Force for tourney win
- Jerry Koosman's No. 36 to be retired by Mets in June
- Scientists discovered the first animal that doesn't need oxygen to live. It's changing the definition of what an animal can be
- Earth has a new mini-moon -- but it's only temporary
- Jaquann Sheridan tops Clayton County Most Wanted List
- This astronomy student found 17 new exoplanets -- and one is potentially habitable
- Henry County Animal Control finds more than 20 starving horses in McDonough
- Suspects sought in Henry County wig-snatching
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Riverdale Road northbound shut down due to serious accident
- Biggest explosion in the universe spotted by astronomers
- Clayton County takes educational approach to COVID-19 outbreak
- Forest Park reaches state title dance for first time in nine years
