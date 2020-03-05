031120_CND_Masonic.jpg

Principal Tammy Burroughs of Morrow Elementary School accepts a check for $500 from the Morrow Masonic Lodge. Making the presentation is Ricky Hammontree, left, and Bob Brannon, officers of the lodge. "Morrow Elementary School is one of our designated charities in this area, and we are proud of the accomplishments of the school and the leadership of Ms. Burroughs. We are able to make contributions to our charities because of the support of the community for our Lodge fundraisers," Brannon said.

 Special Photo

