JONESBORO — A visit to Lee Street Park in Jonesboro can be more than just a day at the park — it can be a lesson in mathematics, too.
MathTalk, a company whose goal is to teach children to discover and enjoy math, has installed a MathTrail at the park. The trail combines digital and physical experiences through the Measure! Everything! App and via sidewalk installations.
The park's trail includes eight stops featuring lessons like Sun Dial, Dot Grid and Venn Diagram.
Clayton County is one of five communities in the country to offer a MathTrail.
“We are excited about the learning possibilities that this unique educational experience will offer,” said Morcease J. Beasley, Clayton County Public Schools superintendent and CEO of Schools. “Our appreciation is extended to the city of Jonesboro, MathTalk, Georgia State University and our own Mathematics Department for making the amazing instructional opportunity available for our students and their families.”
