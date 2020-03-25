MATTIE'S CALL: Aldo Hernandez, 17, ran away from Stockbridge home

STOCKBRIDGE—Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for Aldo Hernandez, 17, of Stockbridge.
Police say Hernandez ran away from his home in the 1100 block of Hanover Circle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a verbal altercation. He was last seen around 9 a.m. and police say he is diagnosed with major depression, paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Hernandez is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 132 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information as to Aldo Hernandez' whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
