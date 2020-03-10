MATTIE'S CALL: Alfredrick Williams, 30, missing from Jonesboro

Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for Alfredrick Williams, 30, of Jonesboro. Williams is developmentally disabled. Anyone who knows where he is should call CCPD at (770) 477-3550.

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Alfredrick Williams, 30, who went missing from his Jonesboro home around 9:40 p.m. March 9 and who has been diagnosed with a developmental disability and mild learning disorder.

Williams is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothes and shoes.

Anyone with any information as to Alfredrick Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

