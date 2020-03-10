MATTIE'S CALL: Alfredrick Williams, 30, missing from Jonesboro

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for Alfredrick Williams, 30, who went missing from his Jonesboro home around 9:40 p.m. March 9 and who has been diagnosed with a developmental disability and mild learning disorder.
Williams is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothes and shoes.
Anyone with any information as to Alfredrick Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.